Kaohsiung museum to hold special 30th anniversary exhibition

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Feb. 23 (CNA) To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts (KMFA) will launch a special exhibition featuring a collection of highly-valued art pieces by world renowned artists, such as Pablo Picasso, on June 29.

The exhibition, titled "Capturing the Moment," will be held in collaboration with Taiwan's Yageo Foundation and the Tate Modern, one of the top art museums in the United Kingdom, the KMFA said in a news release on Friday

The Kaohsiung museum worked with the London museum in 2018 to curate the "Nude: Masterpieces from Tate" exhibition, which was especially well received in Taiwan at the time.

Viewers will have an opportunity to explore the beauty of more than 50 iconic paintings and photography by 35 artists, including David Hockney, Picasso, Andy Warhol, Jeff Wall, Francis Bacon and Hiroshi Sugimoto, the Kaohsiung museum said.

Citing an example, the KMFA said Hockney's famous painting, "Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)," which sold for US$90.3 million in 2018, will be exhibited at the Kaohsiung museum.

According to the museum, at the time it was the highest price ever paid at auction for a painting by a living artist.

Meanwhile, several of Picasso's best known works will also be displayed at the exhibition, which will run until Nov. 17.

Tickets to the special exhibition will be priced at NT$300 per visitor, with an early bird discount of NT$150 available for a limited period from May 25-31.

As the Kaohsiung museum marks its 30th anniversary in 2024, admission will be free to visitors aged 30 years old this year, provided they present their national ID card at the entrance, according to KMFA acting director Lin Yi-wen (林羿妏).

However, this does not include special exhibitions, including "Capturing the Moment," Lin explained.