Two major orchid events set to kick off concurrently in Tainan

02/22/2024 05:08 PM
Photo courtesy of Tainan City government Feb. 22, 2024
Tainan, Feb. 22 (CNA) The 20th Taiwan International Orchid Show (TIOS) and the 23rd World Orchid Conference (WOC) will be held concurrently in Tainan from Feb. 24 to March 10, the city's Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said Thursday.

The Taiwan Orchid Technology Park in Houbi District will play host to TIOS, while the WOC will be held at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Guiren District, Huang told a press conference.

Huang said that he hoped a wall made of orchids, with the national flags of participating countries spray-painted onto flowers exhibited at the ICC for the WOC, would captivate the public's attention.

The two events aim to help Taiwan's orchid industry go international and create more possibilities for development as part of the city's efforts to promote its agricultural and farm products, Huang said.

In a statement, the Tainan City Government said the dual events will cover everything from orchid history and culture to orchid conservation and practical applications.

(By Flor Wang and Chang Jung-hsiang)

Enditem/ASG

