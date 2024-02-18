Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwanese film featured in Australian queer film festival

02/18/2024 04:30 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
A scene from Who'll Stop the Rain. Photo Courtesy of Hope Content Marketing Feb. 18, 2024
A scene from Who'll Stop the Rain. Photo Courtesy of Hope Content Marketing Feb. 18, 2024

Sydney, Feb. 18 (CNA) Taiwanese queer film "Who'll Stop the Rain" (青春並不溫柔) directed by Su I-hsuan (蘇奕瑄) is being featured in Australia's 31st Mardi Gras Film Festival (MGFF) and premiered in the country on Saturday.

The film is "a powerful story about two girls who fall in love while fighting for creative freedom in post-martial law Taipei," the festival said.

Su explained at a Q&A session after the premiere that the movie was inspired by a 1994 student strike organized by the Chinese Culture University Department of Fine Arts students which focused on fighting for freedom of personal expression.

Source: Hope Content Marketing

The film's English title is taken from an anti-war song by American rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival, Su said, adding that the rain symbolizes society and the establishment, and echoes the rainy season in which the events occurred.

"We may not be able to stop the rain or shake up the system, but we can decide how to face the rain," Su said.

The annual MGFF is one of Australia's largest film festivals and among the top five queer film festivals globally, according to the festival website. The 2024 edition will run from Feb. 15-29 in cinemas and March 1-14 on demand.

(By Yang Chun-huei and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.30