National Palace Museum to remain open throughout LNY

02/08/2024 03:15 PM
Visitors surround artifacts displayed at the National Palace Museum's southern branch in Chiyi County in this photo released on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of National Palace Museum's south branch Feb. 6, 2024
Taipei, Feb. 8 (CNA) In celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year (LNY), the National Palace Museum in Taipei and its southern branch in Chiayi will remain open throughout the holiday.

In a press release, the management of National Palace Museum said both museums will remain open from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, providing members of the public with an artistic and cultural option for things to do with family and friends during the Lunar New Year.

Visitors to National Palace Museum in Taipei may also pick up free red envelopes or new year couplets written with auspicious blessings until Feb. 14.

Photo courtesy of National Palace Museum Jan. 18, 2024
Photo courtesy of National Palace Museum Jan. 18, 2024

The Gleam Ensemble, a small classical western musical troupe from Taiwan, will also put on a free concert at the Taipei museum from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, the Southern Branch of the National Palace Museum in Chiayi noted that it has an ongoing collaboration with Chiayi's Sugar Cane Train Railway at Suantou Sugar Factory, with passengers on the tourist railway able to use their ticket stubs to access the branch for free.

The special deal is available until Feb. 14, the museum said.

(By Wang Pao-er and James Lo)

Enditem/AW

A former sugar cane train is pictured near the National Palace Museum's southern branch station ,when the extended tourist line opened in Chiayi County on Oct. 7, 2023. CNA file photo
