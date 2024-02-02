Ed Sheeran arrives in Kaohsiung for upcoming concert

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) British singer Ed Sheeran arrived in Kaohsiung on Thursday for his concert scheduled for Saturday in the southern Taiwanese port city.

The concert at the National Kaohsiung Stadium is part of the singer's ongoing "Mathematics Tour" to promote his sixth album -("Subtract") and seventh album "Autumn Variations," according to organizers Kuang Hong Arts.

After his arrival, Sheeran spent some time sightseeing around the city and posted Instagram stories of various locations, including the Pier-2 Art Center and the inflatable yellow ducks at Love River Bay.

His last performance in Taiwan was his 2019 "Divide World Tour" show in Taoyuan.

The Saturday concert will be opened by British singer Calum Scott at around 7 p.m., and Sheeran will take the stage at around 8 p.m., according to the Kuang Hong Arts website.

Meanwhile, eyeing the economic boost the concert could bring, the Kaohsiung City government has launched a program whereby fans can receive coupons by showing their concert tickets.

The coupons, worth NT$50 (US$1.6) each, can be picked up from Friday to Sunday at six metro stations, namely, Formosa Boulevard, Zuoying, Kaohsiung Main Station, Sanduo Shopping District, Kaohsiung Arena, and Yanchengpu, and can be used until April 30, according to the Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau.

They can be redeemed at more than 100 places, including shopping areas, night markets and restaurants, the bureau said.

It has also compiled a map of participating stores and all nearby metro and light rail stations.