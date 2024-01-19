Special screening in Taipei kicks off online French film festival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The French Office in Taipei hosted a special showing of an animated movie on Friday evening to mark the start of MyFrenchFilmFestival (MyFFF), which will run online from Jan. 19 to Feb. 19.

MyFFF is about "celebrating diversity" as it has selected not only French movies but also French-speaking films produced elsewhere to be shown at the festival, said Nicolas Rouilleault, audiovisual attache at the French Office in Taipei, ahead of the screening of "No Dogs or Italians Allowed."

Speaking of the selection for Friday's screening, Rouilleault said the animated feature film is a French, Italian and Swiss co-production that "resonates with" some of the pressing issues in Europe, such as the rights and living conditions of migrants and the "looming fascist threat."

He added that the film, which tells the story of an Italian family in pursuit of a better life migrating to France where they have to deal with anti-Italian sentiments, also highlighted France as a powerhouse in animation production.

According to Rouilleault, France has been the world's third producer and exporter of animated films.

"No Dogs or Italians Allowed" is one of the 26 movies, including feature films and shorts, selected for the 2024 edition of the one-month online film festival.

In Taiwan, 25 of the films will be accessible on several video on demand (VOD) platforms, including Catchplay, HamiVideo and CHT MOD, although viewers will need to first become subscribers. They will have subtitles in English and Chinese, as well as other languages.

According to Catchplay, a Taiwanese partner for the festival, one of the 26 films is not available in Taiwan due to copyrights issues.

Viewers in Taiwan can also go to MyFFF's website, where short films can be viewed free of charge and feature movies are available at a fixed rate.

MyFFF was launched in 2011 by Unifrance, a Paris-based organization dedicated to promoting French cinema worldwide.

In 2023, the festival reached a viewership of over 14 million globally and more than 86,000 in Taiwan, according to data provided by Unifrance and the French Office in Taipei, which represents Paris' interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.