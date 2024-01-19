CNA, ANI sign MOU on news sharing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) The Central News Agency (CNA) and India-based Asian News International (ANI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Friday to pave the way for Taiwan and India to share news stories and other media resources.

The two agencies held a ceremony online during which CNA Editor-In-Chief Chris Wang (王思捷) in Taipei and ANI CEO Sanjiv Prakash in New Delhi signed the MOU. The agencies will send facsimiles of the signed document to each other for the other agency to sign.

CNA President Tseng Yen-ching (曾嬿卿) was also in attendance for the occasion.

Under the MOU, the two sides agreed to establish a cooperative relationship to further strengthen their newsgathering capabilities and promote international news exchanges.

The two news agencies agreed to share text, pictures and videos free of charge via wire service portals, YouTube or other channels agreed upon by the two parties, with each agency allowed to use materials supplied by the other as long as proper credit is given.

CNA Vice President Jay Chen (陳正杰) said he hoped the MOU would mark the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership.

From left to right: CNA President Tseng Yen-ching, CNA Editor-In-Chief Chris Wang, CNA Vice President Jay Chen. CNA photo Jan. 19, 2024

As Taiwan's national news agency, Wang said, CNA has a mission to engage in international exchanges, and he hoped the partnership will give Taiwanese a better understanding of India and raise Taiwan's profile in the news media in the world's most populous country.

ANI is a multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, delivering content via TV, newspapers, broadband and mobile.