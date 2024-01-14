Taiwan takes home best supporting wins at Asian Television Awards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Ho Chi Minh City, Jan. 14 (CNA) Veteran Taiwanese actress Yang Li-yin (楊麗音) and new talent Gaku Sou (莊岳) won supporting accolades at the latest edition of the annual Asian Television Awards (ATA) in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Saturday evening.

Yang and Gaku Sou won for their roles in different series produced by Da Ai Television, which is run by the Taiwan-based Buddhist charity organization Tzu Chi.

Yang added the ATA's "Best Actress in a Supporting Role" award to her many accolades -- which already include trophies from Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards and Golden Harvest Awards on top of nominations at prestigious competitions such as the Golden Horse Awards -- for her performance in the Da Ai biopic "Way Back Home" (早點回家).

In addition to Yang, four other actresses from Taiwan were among the eight nominees in the category.

In the end, it was Yang's take on the main character's grandmother that won over the ATA jury.

Although she was unable to claim the award in person, Yang thanked the judges for their recognition in a pre-recorded message.

Meanwhile, Gaku Sou appeared in person at Saturday's ceremony to pick up the ATA's "Best Actor in a Supporting Role" award for his performance in "On Our Way" (搜尋者), a television drama centered around the daily lives of Tzu Chi volunteers.

Gaku Sou gives his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 28th Asian Television Awards Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024

After thanking his parents and the show's director, the young actor also remarked that he was mesmerized at being in the same room with so many of the famous Asian stars he had grown up watching on the small screen.

Speaking with the press following the presentation, Gaku Sou said it was his first nomination for "On Our Way" as well as the first time he has visited Ho Chi Minh City.

He praised the production team at Da Ai for creating a warm and embracing filming environment.

The 28th ATA were held in the Vietnamese city from Jan. 12-13, with awards on the first day given out for news and technical achievements in Asia's television industry, while the Jan. 13 event showcased awards for dramas, actors and television hosts.

Over two days, 58 awards were presented to participants, almost 30 of which involved a Taiwanese individual or team.

For example, while the honor of "Best Actor in a Leading Role" at this year's ATA was won by Malaysian actor Frederick Lee (李銘忠), the performance for which he won the award was in the Taiwan-produced "Taiwan Crime Stories -- A Matter of Life & Death" (台灣犯罪故事-生死困局).

Lee's counterpart, Taiwanese actress Tiffany Ann Hsu (許瑋甯), also represented Taiwan in vying for the best leading actress award for her performance in "Lesson in Love" (第9節課) but lost out to Thailand's Tontawan Tantivejakul.