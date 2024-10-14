MAC condemns China's sanctioning of Taiwan businessman, lawmaker

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 14 (CNA) The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Monday condemned China over its sanctioning of Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao (曹興誠) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Puma Shen (沈伯洋), calling the move detrimental to cross-strait relations.

In a statement, the MAC said the Republic of China is a sovereign country and that attempts to undermine a free and democratic society will only drive the two sides further apart.

The council, a government agency that handles cross-Taiwan Strait affairs, said the Chinese Communist Party never governed Taiwan, and that the Beijing authorities have no right to impose such punishment on its people.

It made the remarks after China announced earlier in the day the imposition of sanctions including an entry ban on Tsao and Shen for being "Taiwan independence die-hards."

According to a Xinhua News Agency report, Tsao, Shen and their families are now barred from entering China, Hong Kong and Macau.

After a thorough investigation based on information received through a designated reporting system, a decision was made to include the two on a list of "Taiwan independence diehards," Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Chen Binhua (陳斌華) was quoted as saying.

China has recently set up a government-run website to report pro-Taiwan independence supporters believed to have broken the country's anti-succession laws.

Meanwhile, all affiliated businesses and organizations linked to the pair will also not be allowed to conduct any activities in China, Chen said in the report.

The TAO spokesman was referring to the Kuma Academy, a war-preparedness organization established by Shen and supported by Tsao, the founder of contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp.

In 2022, Tsao made a NT$1 billion donation to the academy, a volunteer civilian training organization with a mission to "prepare a pre-war mentality for civilians and cultivate self-defense capability." It opened in 2021.

Chen described the DPP-backed academy as an institution that cultivates "violent Taiwan independent elements and openly engages in separatist activities under the guise of lecture, training and even parent-child activities."

He emphasized that China will not tolerate Taiwan independence die-hards and that they must be severely punished through sanctions.

It is hoped that the Taiwanese people can consciously "draw a clear line" with Kuma Academy, and Shen and Tsao, and join hands with compatriots on the mainland to promote cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, Chen added.

As of press time, Tsao and Shen had yet to publicly comment on the sanctions.