Taiwan condemns China for disrupting regional peace
Taipei, Aug. 27 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly condemned China on Tuesday after a Chinese aircraft infringed on Japanese airspace earlier in the day.
The action seriously violated Japan's sovereignty and heightened regional tensions, MOFA said in a statement.
Chinese military aircraft and ships have continuously intruded into Taiwan's and Japan's air defense identification zones and exclusive economic zones, MOFA said.
Furthermore, China has partnered with Russia to frequently carry out military exercises in the East China Sea and South China Sea, in attempts to change the status quo through military prowess. Their expanding military actions have posed serious threats to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, said MOFA.
MOFA called for China to exercise restraint and refrain from disrupting peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan will also strengthen its self-defense and work with like-minded countries to stop the expansion of authoritarianism, MOFA said.
