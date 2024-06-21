MAC slams China death penalty for 'diehard' Taiwan independence advocates
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Friday evening denounced a new guideline issued by the Chinese authorities threatening to punish "diehard" advocates of Taiwan independence with the death penalty, calling the move detrimental to bilateral people-to-people exchanges.
In a press release, the MAC called the guideline laid out by Chinese officials earlier the same day "regrettable" and described it as provocative and detrimental to exchanges between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.
"The Beijing authorities have no jurisdiction over Taiwan," said the MAC, the top government agency handling cross-strait affairs, adding that China's "so-called laws and regulations have no binding force on our people."
However, the MAC also urged Taiwanese living in China or considering travel there to exercise caution.
At a press conference in Beijing, Chinese officials unveiled the guidelines on punishing "Taiwan independence diehards" convicted of "inciting secession," under which those involved in serious cases against the country could receive the death penalty.
The guideline, drafted in accordance with existing Chinese laws, such as the 2005 Anti-Secession Law, detail the offences of splitting the country and inciting secession and the penalties those found guilty of such offences can face.
- Cross-Strait
MAC slams China death penalty for 'diehard' Taiwan independence advocates06/21/2024 10:58 PM
- Politics
Taiwan's Cabinet approves draft bill on new immigrants' rights06/21/2024 10:13 PM
- Society
Supreme Court upholds High Court verdict in military espionage case06/21/2024 09:41 PM
- Society
Price of painkiller Panadol to increase in July06/21/2024 09:06 PM
- Society
Train partially derailed by landslide in Hualien, injuring 706/21/2024 08:18 PM