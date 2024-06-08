Kinmen government urges restraint amid China drone incident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 8 (CNA) Kinmen County government on Saturday urged the Chinese authorities to stop its citizens from flying civilian drones and dropping flyers or other unidentified objects across the Taiwan-controlled islands.

In a news release, Kinmen government condemned the drone operator for carrying out such actions and said it has asked the local police to investigate the case.

Its statement comes after a Chinese TikTok channel livestreamed for two days in a row videos of a drone claiming to be intruding into Kinmen airspace and dropping unidentified objects, including leaflets, in the island's Mashan area.

Such actions not only could have caused injury to people on the ground but also seriously endangered aviation safety, the Kinmen government said, asking that Chinese authorities to stop its citizens from engaging in such irregular behavior.

The local police spotted an unidentified drone flying over the county's Police Bureau in the afternoon, but when officers were about to use their jamming guns to bring down the drone, it quickly flew in the direction of Xiaoximen and Houhu, Kinmen government said.

Separately Saturday, the Kinmen Defense Command said it closely monitored the situation and the military was ready to carry out necessary countermeasures in accordance with standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the command said the military reviewed the videos and found that the Chinese drone did not fly near a military base on Friday.