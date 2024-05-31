Taiwan protests after China announces more tariff cut suspensions
Taipei, May 31 (CNA) Taiwan's government has criticized China for unilaterally announcing a plan to expand its suspension of preferential tariff rates for Taiwanese imports that had been part of a bilateral trade deal, effective from June 15.
Taiwan "strongly protested and expressed its dissatisfaction with" Beijing's decision to further suspend tariff concessions on 134 Taiwanese products under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), Chiu Chui-Cheng (邱垂正), head of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), said at the Legislature on Friday.
Beijing's move is "unilateral" and is not in line with the World Trade Organization's regulations, Chiu said, arguing that it was intended as a "political maneuver" aimed at "exerting pressure on Taiwan."
The announcement made by China's Ministry of Finance earlier Friday morning will affect a total of 134 items, including base oils for lubricants, racing bicycles and textile products, manufactured in Taiwan.
China previously took aim at preferential tariffs under ECFA in December 2023, when it terminated favorable import duties on 12 Taiwanese products, including propylene, paraxylene, and other petrochemicals.
