Propaganda flyers allegedly from China found on Taiwan-controlled island

Taipei, May 26 (CNA) A package of pamphlets bearing propaganda slogans was found on one of Taiwan's islets, the Army said Sunday, speculating that it had been dropped there by Chinese troops.

The flyers, which were in simplified Chinese, were found Saturday by Taiwanese soldiers stationed on Erdan island, part of the Kinmen group of islands controlled by Taiwan, the Army's Kinmen Defense Command said in press release.

The propaganda pamphlets were most likely dropped on Erdan during a two-day military drill by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) encircling Taiwan, which concluded Saturday, according to the press release.

Simplified Chinese is used in China, while Taiwan uses complex or traditional Chinese characters.

The box of pamphlets was found on the pier on Erdan during a routine patrol by the Taiwan troops, the Army command said, without specifying what was printed on the flyers.

It said, however, that it believed the propaganda pamphlets had been dropped on the islet by a drone, as part of the cognitive warfare the PLA has been carrying out against Taiwan for a period of time.

The command said it will continue to take appropriate responsive measures to such incursions, by actions such as protecting important military facilities to prevent leaks of confidential information.

Amid rising cross-strait tensions, Taiwan and its offshore frontline islands have been experiencing frequent drone incursions over the past few years amid rising cross-strait tensions.

The Kinmen islands are considered part of Taiwan's frontline, as they lie only about 10 kilometers west of Xiamen City in China's Fujian Province.

The PLA's latest joint military drills were held Thursday and Friday in areas surrounding Taiwan, three days after the inauguration of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Beijing has expressed dissatisfaction over Lai's inauguration address, which it claimed was promoting Taiwan independence.