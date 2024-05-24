Art exhibition to remember Tiananmen Square massacre held in Taipei

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) An art exhibition is being held in Taipei to commemorate the violent crackdown by Chinese authorities on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing almost 35 years ago, with an annual candlelight vigil scheduled for June 4, according to the organizer on Thursday.

With the concept of "storage of memories," the exhibition features artworks by 18 artists from around the world, including those from Taiwan, China and Hong Kong, expressing their longing for freedom and democracy, according to the introduction by the organizer, New School for Democracy.

The commemoration of the June Fourth Incident is no longer solely focused on the issue of democracy in China, but more about universal values, said Tseng Chien-yuan (曾建元), the executive director of New School for Democracy.

He added that Taiwanese society should take into account regional security and civic responsibility when considering the relationship between Taiwan and the June Fourth Incident. He invited those concerned about China's hegemony in the world to visit the exhibition and attend the annual candlelight vigil on June 4.

CNA photo May 23, 2024

Wu Renhua (吳仁華), one of the witnesses of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, expressed his hope that the commemorative activities would help young people understand more about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), adding that the reason why Taiwan continues to face threats from across the strait is because of the existence of the CCP.

From the June Fourth Incident, Taiwanese society has learned the true nature of the CCP, so it is more important for the community to unite and face the threats ahead, said Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰), referring to the military exercises launched by China surrounding Taiwan on Thursday morning.

The art exhibition, titled "LifeDeathPreserveForgotten," will run until June 13 at the central corridor on the first floor of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, and the annual candlelight vigil will be held in the evening on June 4 at Democracy Boulevard outside the memorial hall, according to the organizer.