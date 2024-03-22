1 Taiwanese held, 1 released by China after rescued at sea: Lawmaker

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) One of the two anglers from Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Island continues to be held by Chinese authorities after the pair went astray during a fishing trip and were rescued by Chinese coast guard earlier this week, opposition Kuomintang Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) said Friday.

The individual being held by China is a 25-year-old man surnamed Hu (胡), whom China suspects to be an active-duty soldier, while the other man, 40-year-old Wu (吳), is in the process of being returned by Chinese authorities, Chen told reporters.

According to the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), which also confirmed the news Friday, the Fujian Province coast guard rescued the two men aboard an unidentified fishing boat in the province's Weitou Bay at 4 a.m. on March 18.

TAO spokesman Chen Binhua (陳斌華) said Hu was being held because he "intentionally fabricated information about his occupation in an attempt to conceal it."

Therefore, the relevant authorities need to further verify Hu's identity to fully understand the situation, Chen said, adding that Wu is being sent back to Kinmen.

Jessica Chen, the lawmaker elected in Kinmen, said she hopes China will treat Hu with kindness, and that she is willing to arrange for a trip to visit him and assist in his return to Kinmen.