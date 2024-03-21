Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan calls for speedy return of 2 Kinmen anglers rescued by China

03/21/2024 10:31 PM
Taiwan's Coast Guard personnel carry out a rescue mission near a capsized boat, similar to the one used by the Kinmen anglers recently rescued by China in this file photo released by the authorities.
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Taiwan's agency handling relations with China on Thursday expressed hope that the Chinese authorities will expedite the return of two anglers from Kinmen who they confirmed were rescued in waters off the Fujian coast.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) made the remarks after Chen Binhua (陳斌華), spokesman of the Chinese State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, confirmed Monday that two individuals from Kinmen were rescued from a boat after its engine failed early that day.

Chen said the Fujian coast guard will arrange for the return of the two men and the boat to Kinmen as soon as possible.

Commenting on the matter at a news conference Thursday, MAC spokesman Jan Jyh-horng (詹志宏) said that Taiwan's coast guard contacted their Chinese counterparts shortly after the incident and confirmed the two men are safe and sound.

Jan expressed hope that the Chinese authorities will honor their promise and send the two men back as quickly as possible.

Apparently, China intends to return the two individuals through non-official channels, he added.

Meanwhile, Kinmen County Magistrate Chen Fu-hai (陳福海) also called on China to send the two anglers back home as soon as possible, saying the county government has a fishing boat ready to pick them up any time.

(By Hung Hsueh-kuang, Lee Ya-wen and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/AW

