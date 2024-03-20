China, Australia FMs discuss Taiwan issue, regional stability

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Sydney, March 20 (CNA) Foreign ministers of China and Australia expressed their respective stances on the Taiwan issue Wednesday, reaffirming their commitment to bolster communication for peaceful development in the region.

During the seventh Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue in Canberra, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong agreed on the necessity for collaboration in pursuit of mutual benefits.

However, Wong also mentioned Australia's concerns about China's handling of human rights in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as its "unsafe conduct at sea."

In addition, Wong told reporters after the meeting that she reiterated to Wang Australia's desire for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

Regarding China's sovereignty, dignity and legitimate concerns, including Taiwan, Wang said that Beijing hopes Canberra will continue to honor the commitments it has made since the establishment of diplomatic relations and respect and properly handle them.

There is neither a historical grudge nor a fundamental conflict of interests between China and Australia, and their common interests far outweigh the differences, according to Wang.

As a result, "both sides should adhere to the fundamental principles of international law, such as respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he was quoted as saying by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Wang is paying an official visit to New Zealand and Australia at the invitation of the two countries' governments from March 17 to 21.