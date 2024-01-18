Reaction to Taiwan presidential election mixed among Hong Kongers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers have migrated to Taiwan in recent years amid China's crackdown on the territory, but many have faced challenges obtaining citizenship, and with their diverse political leanings, these prospective Taiwanese citizens express mixed feelings about the recent election results.

For Hong Kongers looking to secure Republic of China (Taiwan) citizenship, several channels are available for them to first obtain residency. These include but are not limited to investment immigration, family reunification and overseas Chinese student immigration.

There is also an asylum-like special immigration scheme for activists who fled from Hong Kong to Taiwan after the social movement and could face imprisonment if they return. However, this process is complicated by the fact that despite drafting an Asylum Law in 2005, it has not been passed.

After a designated period of legal residence, which varies from one to five years depending on the scheme, and meeting specific requirements such as certain salary levels, Hong Kongers may become eligible to apply for permanent residency. This permanent residency status can later be converted to citizenship -- an ID card with voting rights.

Following China's imposition of the Hong Kong national security law on June 30, 2020, many Hong Kongers chose to move to Taiwan. However, since then many have encountered lengthy processing periods and Taiwan's government has made the requirements for permanent residency applications even more stringent.

From January 2020 to November 2023, more than 37,100 individuals from Hong Kong acquired temporary residency in Taiwan, according to the National Immigration Agency, but only 5,700 were granted permanent residency during the same period.

In contrast, from January 2016 to December 2019, around 18,000 Hong Kong residents obtained temporary residency in Taiwan, with over 4,700 receiving permanent residency. The decline in ratio has led many Hong Kongers to question whether staying in Taiwan is too much of a gamble.

"After my graduation, I hope to stay in Taiwan and contribute to the next generation here," said Edward Fung, a 42-year-old Ph.D. student in English Education at National Chengchi University (NCCU), adding that his doctorate could be a stepping stone for him to become a Taiwanese citizen in the future.

Self-identifying as a supporter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the veteran English tutor from Hong Kong is enthusiastic about the election.

"I joined the campaign rally and was at the DPP's campaign headquarters when the results were released...I also bought two badges, which I can show you later," he said.

Steadfast in his belief that the DPP is the party "least likely to turn Taiwan into a one-country-two-system society" and optimistic about Taiwan's relations with its democratic allies, Fung does not expect it to become more difficult for Hong Kongers to migrate to Taiwan after President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) takes office on May 20.

"If his policy remains unchanged, I don't see the situation becoming worse," said Fung, who came to Taiwan in September 2021.

"Will there be more and better measures, or even an opening up to allow more Hong Kongers to come to Taiwan? I really don't know," he said.

Despite no being able to vote, Edward Fung expresses support by pinning a DPP campaign badge on his backpack. CNA photo Jan. 18, 2024

There is a DPP campaign sticker on Edward Fung’s wallet that supports the President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴). CNA photo Jan. 18, 2024

On the other side of the political spectrum, Ken (not his real name), a vocal supporter of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), shares another perspective, stating that the DPP is a pro-independence party which only sees Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu within the country's territory, considering people from Hong Kong and Macau as outsiders.

"Lai is called 'the son of Taiwan independence.' After he takes office, his policies toward Hong Kongers will not be better than before, or could be even worse," the 28-year-old said. Concerned about speaking out on the subject, Ken asked CNA not to use his real name.

In contrast to Fung's support for the DPP, Ken -- also a graduate student at NCCU -- mentions that one of the main reasons he chose to root for the KMT is his discontent with the DPP.

"In 2020, Tsai voiced support for Hong Kong and attracted many youngsters to Taiwan, but later increased the requirements for Hong Kongers to migrate to Taiwan, " said Ken, who arrived in Taiwan 18 months ago.

Having attended a few campaign rallies organized by the KMT, Ken freely admits that his political leanings make him a minority among Hong Kongers in Taiwan, adding that Hong Kong people tend to see people and parties as black and white. "They see the KMT as the 'blue camp' which in Hong Kong means pro-Chinese Communist Party -- but I don't see it that way," he added.

On the evening the election results were announced, Ken recalled feeling pessimistic and less inclined to stay in Taiwan than before. "If the KMT had won, there may be improvements [for Hong Kongers in Taiwan]; but now the DPP will stay in power, there will definitely be no improvement."

Graduating in one and a half years, Ken still plans to see if there is a way for him to stay in Taiwan after receiving his diploma. "If there is no chance, I will probably try migrating somewhere else," he said.

As a Hong Konger in Taiwan, Ken expresses doubt about the possibility of staying in Taiwan and obtaining citizenship after graduation. CNA photo Jan. 18, 2024

Ken, a supporter of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), feels pessimistic after the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the election. CNA photo Jan. 18, 2024

Sky Fung (馮詔天), secretary-general of the Taiwan-based exile group Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年), praises the positive attitude of Tsai's administration regarding issues concerning Hong Kongers in Taiwan. "But they could have taken a more active role... and we are not sure what the policies will be under Lai's administration."

He mentions that some Hong Kongers have felt confused over the past few years due to the policy changes in Taiwan and hope the number of Hong Kongers able to obtain Taiwanese citizenship will become more stable after Lai's inauguration.

"Maybe there will not be a special relaxation and instead it will remain moderately difficult to obtain citizenship," he said.

Fung also called for the authorities to provide more support to Hong Kong students in Taiwan, referencing internal research that shows this group of Hong Kongers find it "particularly difficult" to stay in Taiwan after they graduate.

Sky Fung (馮詔天), secretary-general of the Taiwan-based exile group Hong Kong Outlanders (香港邊城青年). Photo courtesy of Sky Fung

Late last year, Lu Chang-shui (盧長水), Director of the Mainland Affairs Council's Hong Kong, Macao, Inner Mongolia and Tibet Affairs Division, spoke at a seminar targeting Hong Kongers in Taiwan, saying the Taiwan government welcomes and values individuals looking to develop their lives in Taiwan.

The relevant authorities rigorously review immigration applications to safeguard Taiwan's system of freedom, democracy and openness, ensuring every immigrant is able to settle down and thrive in Taiwan, he said

Regarding application cases still under review, Lu said the government continues to help Hong Kongers make corrections to applications when necessary, so those genuinely committed to making a life in Taiwan can successfully apply for residency.