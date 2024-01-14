MAC urges China to 'respect' Taiwan's election results

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan, Jan. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-Taiwan Strait affairs has called on Beijing to "respect" the results of the presidential and legislative elections held on Saturday, saying they had showcased the resolve of Taiwanese society to safeguard freedom and democracy.

In a press statement issued late Saturday night, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) urged Beijing to "fully respect the election results and Taiwan's public opinion," and "rationally assess" the post-election situation.

The elections once again showcased "the unwavering determination of the people of Taiwan to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy without fearing pressure from a strong power," the MAC said.

Saturday's results saw Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) elected the country's next president, garnering an unprecedented third-consecutive term for his party, but without an absolute majority.

However, the DPP faced a setback in the legislative elections, securing only 51 seats, thereby falling short of obtaining a majority in the 113-seat Legislature.

On the other hand, despite failing to secure a change in government, the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) both made some gains in terms of legislative votes, winning 52 and eight seats, respectively.

MAC's statement came shortly after Chen Binhua (陳斌華), spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), weighed in on Taiwan's elections by saying the results "indicated that the DPP does not represent the mainstream public opinion on the island," according to the Xinhua news agency.

Chinese state media also cited Chen as saying the election results would not alter the "fundamental framework and development direction of cross-strait relations," nor would they impede "the inevitable trend of [Taiwan's] unification with China."

(By Lu Chia-jung and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb

