U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/30/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.003 to close at the day's low of NT$32.717.
Turnover totaled US$669 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.720 and moved to a high of NT$32.750 before the close.
