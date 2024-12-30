Taiwan shares open lower
12/30/2024 09:20 AM
Taipei, Dec. 30 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 1.42 points at 23,274.26 Monday on turnover of NT$3.23 billion (US$98.48 million).
