U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
12/24/2024 10:11 AM
Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.690 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.002 from the previous close.
