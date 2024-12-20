Taiwan shares close down 1.84%
12/20/2024 02:38 PM
Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 422 points, or 1.84 percent, at 22,510.25 Friday on turnover of NT$467.54 billion (US$14.3 billion).
