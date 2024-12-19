Taiwan shares close down 1.02%
12/19/2024 02:06 PM
Taipei, Dec. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 236.42 points, or 1.02 percent, at 22,932.25 Thursday on turnover of NT$410.161 billion (US$12.55 billion).
