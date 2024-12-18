U.S. dollar unchanged in Taipei trading
12/18/2024 10:13 AM
Taipei, Dec. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.515 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, remaining unchanged from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwanese who went missing in Philippines confirmed dead: Police12/18/2024 02:41 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.65%12/18/2024 01:57 PM
- Society
Cold warnings issued as chilly temperatures set to drop further12/18/2024 01:50 PM
- Business
EU-Taiwan trade meet backs deal on offshore wind investment conditions12/18/2024 12:52 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/18/2024 10:25 AM