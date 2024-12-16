U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
12/16/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.525 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.017 from the previous close.
