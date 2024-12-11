Taiwan shares open lower
12/11/2024 09:30 AM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 16.72 points at 23,108.36 Wednesday on turnover of NT$2.07 billion (US$63.66 million).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading12/11/2024 10:19 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower12/11/2024 09:30 AM
- Politics
- Society
Seasonal winds to drive mercury down over coming days: CWA12/10/2024 10:38 PM
- Culture
National Taiwan University reaches 74th in QS Sustainability Rankings12/10/2024 10:08 PM