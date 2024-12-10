U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/10/2024 04:45 PM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.440.
Turnover totaled US$1.05 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.430 and peaked at NT$32.480 during trading.
