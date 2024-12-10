To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.440.

Turnover totaled US$1.05 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.430 and peaked at NT$32.480 during trading.