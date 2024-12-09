Taiwan, Oklahoma ink economic cooperation agreement

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan and the U.S. state of Oklahoma signed an economic cooperation accord in Taipei on Monday, with the two sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in several key fields.

In a statement, the International Trade Administration (ITA) said Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) and visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt inked the deal to advance trade, investment and industrial cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, drones, critical minerals and energy resilience.

Kuo said Oklahoma is a good fit for Taiwan in its efforts to promote its main industrial sectors given that the state has drone, semiconductor and space industry clusters and is rich in natural resources and energy, according to the statement.

Kuo pledged that the government will help Taiwanese businesses explore overseas markets and will work with the U.S. government to support Taiwanese and American companies in forging a highly efficient supply chain and solidify its competitiveness and resilience.

Stitt said his state is fully committed to building a sound investment environment through tax cuts and simplifying the legal system in Oklahoma.

Visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (second left), his wife Sarah Stitt (left) and Oklahoma Senate member Shane Jett (second right) are greeted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director Chiao Kuo-you (right) inside the Taoyuan Airport on Sunday. Photo courtesy of MOFA

Heading an Oklahoma state delegation, Stitt is on a three-day visit to Taiwan until Dec. 10 as part of his first trip to Asia since assuming office in 2019.

Taiwan and Oklahoma established sisterhood ties in 1980.