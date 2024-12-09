Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan, Oklahoma ink economic cooperation agreement

12/09/2024 10:54 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
President Lai Ching-te (right) shakes hand with visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (left) while donning the cowboy hat that the latter gifted. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office
President Lai Ching-te (right) shakes hand with visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (left) while donning the cowboy hat that the latter gifted. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Taiwan and the U.S. state of Oklahoma signed an economic cooperation accord in Taipei on Monday, with the two sides agreeing to deepen collaboration in several key fields.

In a statement, the International Trade Administration (ITA) said Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) and visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt inked the deal to advance trade, investment and industrial cooperation on artificial intelligence, semiconductors, drones, critical minerals and energy resilience.

Kuo said Oklahoma is a good fit for Taiwan in its efforts to promote its main industrial sectors given that the state has drone, semiconductor and space industry clusters and is rich in natural resources and energy, according to the statement.

Kuo pledged that the government will help Taiwanese businesses explore overseas markets and will work with the U.S. government to support Taiwanese and American companies in forging a highly efficient supply chain and solidify its competitiveness and resilience.

Stitt said his state is fully committed to building a sound investment environment through tax cuts and simplifying the legal system in Oklahoma.

Visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (second left), his wife Sarah Stitt (left) and Oklahoma Senate member Shane Jett (second right) are greeted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director Chiao Kuo-you (right) inside the Taoyuan Airport on Sunday. Photo courtesy of MOFA
Visiting Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (second left), his wife Sarah Stitt (left) and Oklahoma Senate member Shane Jett (second right) are greeted by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director Chiao Kuo-you (right) inside the Taoyuan Airport on Sunday. Photo courtesy of MOFA

Heading an Oklahoma state delegation, Stitt is on a three-day visit to Taiwan until Dec. 10 as part of his first trip to Asia since assuming office in 2019.

Taiwan and Oklahoma established sisterhood ties in 1980.

(By Flor Wang, Yang Yao-ju and Liu Chien-ling)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    27