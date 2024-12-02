Hotel occupancy falls during Q1-Q3; room prices also decrease

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The average occupation rate of Taiwan's hotels fell by 1.51 percentage points in the first nine months of this year from a year earlier following the lifting of border controls post-COVID-19, the Tourism Administration said Monday.

In addition, average hotel room rates also trended lower by 1.01 percent from a year earlier during the nine months, the agency said.

It cited lower foreign currency exchange rates which led to more Taiwanese travelers going abroad driving down demand for hotel rooms and hotel rates.

During the January-September period, the agency said the average hotel occupancy rate in Taiwan stood at 48.33 percent, down from 49.84 percent over the same period last year. Average hotel room prices fell NT$30 (US$0.92) or 1.01 percent from a year earlier to NT$2,943, the agency added.

However, the hotel occupation rate in Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan showed signs of gradual recovery after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Hualien on April 3 - and dealt a blow to the tourism industry. This was exacerbated by several subsequent typhoons.

A hotel room in Tainan. CNA file photo

According to data compiled by the agency, the average hotel occupancy rate in Hualien rose to 20-30 percent in the third quarter from only 10 percent in the second quarter. The figure in Taitung ranged between 23 and 36 percent from April to September.

The agency said the data suggested the number of travelers visiting the two eastern counties was increasing.

The agency explained that the government introduced relief efforts post-earthquake such as subsidies on hotel rates offered to tourists visiting Hualien.

In addition to Hualien and Taitung, the hotel occupancy rate in several other cities and counties also increased from a year earlier in the third quarter.

Hsinchu County in the north stood at 59.68 percent, Tainan in the south 51.5 percent, New Taipei in the north 50.35 percent, Kaohsiung in the south 49.3 percent, outlaying Penghu islands 37.58 percent, and Yunlin County in the south 28.49 percent.

The agency said this was evidence that different areas were making efforts to launch events to attract tourists, including concerts and sports games.

For example, the annual Penghu Ocean Fireworks Festival, held from May 2 to July 30 this year, has taken place in Penghu since 2003.