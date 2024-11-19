U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
11/19/2024 04:33 PM
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.111 to close at NT$32.420.
Turnover totaled US$1.165 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.480, and moved between NT$32.395 and NT$32.495 before the close.
