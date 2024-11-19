To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.111 to close at NT$32.420.

Turnover totaled US$1.165 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.480, and moved between NT$32.395 and NT$32.495 before the close.