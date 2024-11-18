United Airlines to launch Taipei-Guam route in April 2025
Taipei, Nov. 18 (CNA) United Airlines announced Monday it will launch flights operating twice a week between Taipei and Guam starting on April 2, 2025.
The airline will serve the new route using Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
Guam Lieutenant Governor Joshua Tenorio said during a promotional event in Taipei on Monday that he hoped the new United flights would further boost the recovery of Guam's tourism market, which has currently returned to 60 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.
At the same time, Tenorio said, the flights could also benefit Guam residents who currently travel to the Philippines for medical treatment, giving them the option of traveling to Taiwan for the purpose.
There are also many U.S. troops and their families stationed in Guam, he said, and the new United flights will give those military servicemen and their families an additional vacation destination.
