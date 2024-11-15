Taiwan shares open higher
11/15/2024 09:10 AM
Taipei, Nov. 15 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 51.73 points at 22,767.11 Friday on turnover of NT$5.75 billion (US$176.59 million).
Latest
- Society
CWA issues land warning for parts of southern Taiwan as Usagi weakens11/15/2024 11:39 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading11/15/2024 10:31 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news11/15/2024 10:24 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher11/15/2024 09:10 AM
- Society
Flights, trains, ferry services in Taiwan affected by Typhoon Usagi11/14/2024 11:52 PM