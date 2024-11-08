Taiwan shares open higher
11/08/2024 09:19 AM
Taipei, Nov. 8 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 199.29 points at 23,608.11 Friday on turnover of NT$7.99 billion (US$248.37 million).
