Taiwan shares close up 0.67%
10/25/2024 01:54 PM
Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 155.93 points, or 0.67 percent, at 23,348.45 Friday on turnover of NT$300.47 billion (US$9.37 billion).
