Taiwan companies demonstrate AI solutions at 2024 OCP summit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Several major Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers are showcasing a range of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) servers and data center cooling systems at the 2024 OCP (Open Compute Project) Global Summit in San Jose, California.

The annual cloud service and server industry conference opened on Tuesday and will run until Thursday.

Ingrasys, a subsidiary of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. (FII), is displaying the liquid-cooled HGX B200 AI accelerator, and the GB200 NVL72, which it co-produced with Nvidia Corp, FII said in a statement Wednesday.

Ingrasys also showcases its advanced liquid-to-liquid CDU solution, while FII Chairman Brand Cheng (鄭弘孟) will also give a speech during the event, it added.

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider affiliated with Quanta Computer, Inc., said it is exhibiting accelerated computing and networking technologies equipped with Nvidia chips, as well as servers and infrastructure using Intel and AMD chips that provide generative AI solutions.

Wiwynn, a global cloud-enabling service company, and its parent company Wistron Corp. will jointly display high-performance AI computing solutions based on Nvidia's new Blackwell-architecture graphic processing units (GPUs), Wiwynn said in a statement.

Advanced cooling systems essential for supporting AI-enabled applications, and high-performance computing are also showcased, Wiwynn added.

Micro-Star International said it will exhibit its comprehensive lineup of motherboards and servers based on the OCP Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture, including CXL (Compute Express Link) memory expansion servers and AI-optimized servers.

Thermal solution provider Auras Technology said it is highlighting its latest liquid cooling solutions during the summit, including direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling that can handle the heat generated by all components, including AI chips, memory, and networking equipment, delivering tangible benefits in both performance and energy efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Chenbro Micom, making its OCP debut at the OCP summit this year, said it will display its Nvidia-equipped MGX 4U servers and servers with air-cooling systems.

In addition, Pegatron is showcasing several new AI and high-efficiency computing servers, Inventec its integrated AI rack solutions using the NVIDIA MGX modular platform and Compal its latest server solutions for business at the event, including high-performance computing, storage, and liquid cooling systems.