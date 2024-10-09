Taiwan shares open higher
10/09/2024 09:11 AM
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 25.78 points at 22,637.17 Wednesday on turnover of NT$3.33 billion (US$103.26 million).
