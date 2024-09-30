U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/30/2024 04:11 PM
Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.651.
Turnover totaled US$1.317 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.630 and moved between NT$31.560 and NT$31.670 before the close.
