U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.037 to close at NT$31.651.

Turnover totaled US$1.317 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.630 and moved between NT$31.560 and NT$31.670 before the close.