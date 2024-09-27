Taiwan shares close down 0.16%
09/27/2024 01:46 PM
Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 36.02 points, or 0.16 percent, at 22,822.79 Friday on turnover of NT$423.12 billion (US$13.34 billion).
