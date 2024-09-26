U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
09/26/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.005 to close at NT$31.845.
Turnover totaled US$1.084 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.870 and moved between NT$31.830 and NT$31.905 before the close.
