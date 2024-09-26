To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.005 to close at NT$31.845.

Turnover totaled US$1.084 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.870 and moved between NT$31.830 and NT$31.905 before the close.