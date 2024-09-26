Taiwan shares close up 0.43%
09/26/2024 01:51 PM
Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 97.21 points, or 0.43 percent, at 22,858.81 Thursday on turnover of NT$432.88 billion (US$13.59 billion).
