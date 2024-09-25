Taiwan company makes low carbon footprint fabric with pineapple leaves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) A Taiwanese textile company, UKL, has developed a fabric made from pineapple leaf fiber with a lower carbon footprint than cotton or linen, according to a UKL executive at a Taipei exhibition Wednesday.

Hsieh Huan-chi (謝煥麒), an executive vice president of the New Taipei-headquartered company, told CNA that the carbon emission of their products made from the innovative fabric is 0.784 CO2e, (carbon dioxide equivalents) per kilogram, "lower than that for linen and cotton products."

The company has also applied for carbon footprint certification for such products amid rising concern over carbon emissions in overseas markets, he said during the 2024 Circular Economy Innovation Exhibition's opening press event held by the Ministry of Environment.

Hsieh continued that Taiwan produces around 450-500 kilotonnes of pineapples annually, but there are around 800 kilotonnes of pineapple leaf by-product that are difficult to dispose of.

Furthermore, the growth period of pineapples is about 18 months, exposing fruit farmers to significant risk in case of natural disasters or trade barriers, the businessman said.

By reusing pineapple leaves and making them into clothing, UKL can help stabilize farmers' profits, Hsieh said, and the company is working with fruit farmers in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to continue developing and innovating their clothing products to sell overseas.

The Circular Economy Innovation Exhibition, which is being held at Taipei Station's main hall from Sept. 25-28, showcases creative and innovative designs and ventures that incorporate the concept of the circular economy, the Ministry of Environment said in a statement.

A total of 52 participants are attending the show, including a Taiwanese company that produces pet food with collagen extracted from fish scales, as well as companies that have developed and fabricated products using recycled farm waste and coffee and tea waste.

Circular economy describes a sustainable economic system with the goals of sustainable consumption and production, improved resource efficiency and value-added waste treatment, according to the ministry.