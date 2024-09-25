Taiwan shares open higher
09/25/2024 09:26 AM
Taipei, Sept. 25 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 137.51 points at 22,569.29 Wednesday on turnover of NT$8.98 billion (US$282.4 million).
