U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/24/2024 04:21 PM
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.067 to close at NT$31.966.
Turnover totaled US$1.067 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.040, and moved between NT$31.960 and NT$32.071 before the close.
