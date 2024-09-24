To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.067 to close at NT$31.966.

Turnover totaled US$1.067 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.040, and moved between NT$31.960 and NT$32.071 before the close.