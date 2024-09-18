Tigerair Taiwan to offer Taoyuan-Miyazaki flights from late November

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan said on Wednesday that it will offer a new route between Taoyuan in Taiwan and Miyazaki in Japan from Nov. 26.

Miyazaki, a city of around 400,000 in the large southern Japanese island of Kyushu, will become the 20th Japanese destination in the carrier's 10th anniversary after launching its first flight.

With its new route to Miyazaki, Tigerair said in a press release that it provides more routes to Japan than other Taiwanese airlines.

According to Tigerair, Miyazaki is a historic city "full of myth" with shrines including Miyazaki Shrine, Amanoiwato Shrine and Takachiho Shrine.

It also boasts attractions such as Takachiho Gorge and Sun Messe Nichinan, a park renowned for seven Moai statues restored with permission from Easter Island, the Taoyuan-based airline said.

Tigerair said they will first provide one weekly round-trip flight for the new route: A flight from Taoyuan to Miyazaki taking off at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and a return flight taking off at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

To celebrate its new route, Taiwan's only budget airline said it will launch a promotional sale by offering a one-way ticket for NT$1,799 (US$56.39) before tax starting from 10 a.m. on Thursday to 11:59 p.m. on Friday for flights taking off between Nov. 26, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

Tigerair reported its highest ever consolidated sales of NT$1.53 billion for August, up NT$292 million from a year earlier. The number of flights offered by the carrier increased by 20 percent during this period as part of the global tourism boom in the post COVID-19 era.

With the number of its flights up 40 percent in the first eight months of this year compared with the previous year, the low-cost airline said its consolidated sales rose 43 percent to NT$11.37 billion in this period.