Taiwan shares close down 0.78%
09/18/2024 02:03 PM
Taipei, Sept. 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 171.24 points, or 0.78percent, at 21,678.84 Wednesday on turnover of NT$328.054 billion (US$10.25 billion).
