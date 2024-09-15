Public to get chance to experience Taiwan 'presidential train' trip

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) The public will have the chance to ride on Taiwan Railway Corp.'s (TR) "presidential train," which includes carriages used by former President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) in the 1990s, on special trips in eastern Taiwan in October and November, the state-owned company announced Sunday.

The "presidential train" will run between Hualien City and Fuli Township in Hualien County in October and between Ruisui Township in Hualien County and Taitung City in November, TR said in a statement.

Limited tickets will go on sale on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m, TR added.

The railway company said the "presidential saloon car" SA32820 is Taiwan's most valuable piece of railway heritage and has never been seen by the public. It was built in 1967 but did not complete its first trip until 1991 after the South Link Line was finished.

That year, in a landmark trip, the train carried late President Lee as he inspected the island's railway, the statement said.

The South Link Line was the last railway segment needed to encircle the island.

The "presidential train" features two carriages Lee used -- the "presidential saloon car" and the living room car. The saloon car has a conference room, reception room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

There will also be three Chu-Kuang Express train carriages for passengers to sit in. They will be able to visit the cars Lee once used during their trips.

The train program will include several two-day tour packages including a standard and an upgrade version. Travelers choosing the latter will get to sample local delicacies and stay in the presidential suite of a six-star hotel.

The company said that the two-day, one-night trips will be priced from NT$3,990 (US$125) per person.

For detailed itineraries and the cost of the trips, people are advised to visit the website of TR's business partner ezTravel at https://www.eztravel.com.tw, it added.

The company touted some features of the tour packages, including tour leaders, historical and cultural commentary, business card-style train tickets and vintage railway bento boxes.

TR has also collaborated with the Tourism Administration to arrange local agricultural fairs, music group performances and indigenous dances at train stations, to give passengers the chance to explore the beauty of Hualien and Taitung, according to the statement.