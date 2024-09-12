U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
09/12/2024 10:29 AM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.132 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.027 from the previous close.
Latest
- Cross-Strait
MAC slams 'ambiguous' language in Chinese law threatening Taiwanese09/12/2024 01:54 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 2.96%09/12/2024 01:42 PM
- Politics
Executive Yuan gets new spokesperson09/12/2024 01:15 PM
- Politics
U.S., EU back Taiwan's global role, call for China to show restraint09/12/2024 12:36 PM
- Politics
Ex-U.S. envoy to U.N. urges Taiwan to make 'historic defense investments'09/12/2024 10:59 AM