Taiwan shares open sharply higher
09/12/2024 09:09 AM
Taipei, Sept. 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 342.64 points at 21,373.64 Thursday on turnover of NT$7.55 billion (US$235.42 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply higher09/12/2024 09:09 AM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan wins 15 R&D 100 Awards this year, most in Asia09/11/2024 10:40 PM
- Business
Taishin Financial raises offer in merger with Shin Kong Financial09/11/2024 10:00 PM
- Society
Uber launches teen accounts in Taiwan09/11/2024 09:52 PM
- Culture
Legal drama 'Port of Lies' tops Golden Bell Awards nominations09/11/2024 08:58 PM